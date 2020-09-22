Jonesboro fell in the opening set to Nettleton but rallied to keep their winning streak alive. The Lady Hurricane won the next three sets Tuesday night. JHS sets a program record with their 52nd straight victory. The previous mark was 51 spanning the 2001 & 2002 seasons.
Crowley’s Ridge Academy holds the Arkansas record for consecutive wins. The Lady Falcons won 63 straight matches from 1997 to 1998.
NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/22/20)
Jonesboro 3, Nettleton 0
Valley View 3, Trumann 0
Westside 3, Blytheville 0
West Memphis 3, Greene County Tech 2
