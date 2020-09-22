Newport virtual football ticket sales presents challenges

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Restrictions on how many fans can enter games present challenges to schools, including the Newport School District.
The Homecoming game for the Greyhounds isn’t until Friday night, but Monday morning, in a matter of 4 minutes, the 420 tickets for the game were sold out.
“Virtual system went up at 9 o’clock today by 9:04 we were completely sold out of tickets for our homecoming game Friday night against Melbourne," Newport Superintendent, Brett Bunch said.
For the previous games this season, there were packets and pre-sale tickets that went to parents first before the general public.
However, Monday all tickets were put up as first come, first serve online at GoFan.com.
Many parents were shut out and upset about how the virtual tickets were handled.
While the district has now fixed the mishap and will make sure those parents make it inside the stadium this week and for future games, Superintendent Bunch says it all has been a balancing act.
“We’ve really worked to balance to allow our community and our parents to come to the game. Community members have been great to step back and say hey I won’t buy any tickets if it means a parent can come see the game," Bunch said. "We are really making sure they have those opportunities and working hard to be safe and to take health into consideration every moment of every day.”
They are finding alternatives to still allow people to watch the games.
In years past, there’s usually padding on the fence so you can’t see the game from the outside; they are no longer implementing that measure.
They are even live-streaming the game online.
Before COVID, the Newport stadium could fit around 1,500 on the home-side and 500 on the visitor. Bunch says with skipping rows and meeting guidelines the home side can only fit 420 and the visitor 140.
Superintendent Bunch says they hope that the CDC or state will soon allow more people into venues like these; however, in the meantime, they will continue to follow the guidelines 100 percent to ensure the players can complete their season.
