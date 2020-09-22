Pedestrian killed crossing Hwy. 67

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 19-year-old Bald Knob man died Monday afternoon when he was struck by car while crossing a busy highway.
The incident happened at 3:10 p.m. near the northbound 45-mile marker on U.S. Highway 67 near Searcy in White County.
Arkansas State Police say Caleb Basinger-Wills was attempting to cross the highway when he stepped in front of a northbound 2019 Dodge Charger.
The driver of the car was unable to slow down in time and the front end of his car hit Basinger-Wills in the left lane.
Basinger-Wills was knocked into the median.
An ambulance took him to Unity Health-White County Medical Center where he later died.
ASP did not identify the driver of the Dodge Charger.
