Sept. 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Sept. 22. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
The very first day of fall should bring an end to our dry spell across Region 8.
We expect pockets of light rain to move through Jonesboro at midday through early afternoon.
Scattered showers remain possible tonight through Wednesday and Thursday, leading to a half-inch of rainfall but higher amounts to the south.
Generally cloudy skies today through midweek limits afternoon highs near 70.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
One Region 8 town will spend nearly $1 million to provide better water to its citizens.
Four minutes. That’s how quickly tickets to a Region 8 high school homecoming game sold out. Leaving many parents shut out.
As the end of September draws near so too does the deadline to completing your census.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.