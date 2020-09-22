Trumann receives over $117 thousand DRA grant to improve infrastructure

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Trumann received a $117,881 grant from the Delta Regional Authority.
The grant funding will go towards replacing two large pumps used in the sewage system.
One pump is located at the city’s wastewater plant.
The other pump carries about 40 percent of the city’s sewage.
The project will serve around 17,000 residents.
Around 100 jobs are expected to be created from the project.
Industrial jobs will be retained and created.
It will also encourage commercial and tourist development.
Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen says these pumps are critical to keeping the city running.
“If you don’t have those services, you don’t have a city, so we did apply, and we’re very grateful that we are being funded, and we’re expecting to get that project underway,” Lewallen said.
Lewallen says that the city has been working over a year to receive this grant. They applied last year, then re-applied in the spring. The last time they received an infrastructure grant like this was in 2012.
Lewallen is thrilled to finally get the money to keep the city running.
