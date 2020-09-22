WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, State Epidemiologist, provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Gov. Hutchinson reports 486 new COVID-19 cases.
The state has exceeded its goal of 10,000 antigen tests.
Northeast Arkansas still has the highest growth rate of new COVID-19 cases.
The 18-24 age group is leading the number of cases with 7.6%
Gov. Hutchinson shows strategies to deal with COVID-19 during the winter.
Dr. Dillaha reports an additional 131 probable cases bringing the total up to 2,209.
Dr. Dillaha gave the top counties with new COVID-19 cases.
