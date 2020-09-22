WBU hosts voter registration day

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - For 18-year olds across the country, this November will be the first general election they can be a part of as registered voters.
At Williams Baptist University, an event was held Tuesday to register new voters.
It’s all part of the effort to educate the community on the importance of registering to vote.
“This is a step into adulthood," Pam Meridith, Director of Library Services at WBU, said. "Because we’re a Christian college as well, we feel like it’s our Christian duty to express our citizenship.”
Meredith says the turnout has been a good one. She adds that today gave the perfect opportunity to register brand new voters and teach them to practice democracy.
Students from the Student Government Association, American Government class, and Lawrence County Clerk Tina Stowers assisted at the library today.
“It’s very important to get registered to vote,” Stowers said. “Everybody should have a voice in their say-so of what goes on in the country and locally.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.