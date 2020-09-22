Women pursue conceal carry certifications

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A firearm instructor sees more women seeking training on how to protect themselves with a concealed carry certification.
Facebook rumors of stalking in stores and even the death of a missing local woman made one person sign up.
“Seeing what was happening to other people and knowing that I needed to do something that would help me be able to protect myself in one of those situations,” Courtney Smith said.
She recently received concealed carry training by instructor Jacob Tucker.
Tactics on how to avoid using a handgun, carrying properly, and holding and aim are a few of the things Smith learned.
“I’ve had two classes within the past month, that 90 percent of my students were female,” Tucker said.
He has been doing training for four years but only recently saw women interested.
Both Smith and Tucker agree women need to protect themselves.
“You always say, ‘Well, that couldn’t happen to me,’ but you never know,” Smith said. “There’s a whole lot of terrifying things going on in the world and it could be you.”
