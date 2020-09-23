Arkansas State football postpones matchup with Tulsa

Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir said the following in a statement: “We are postponing our game against Tulsa because the amount of unavailable players at one specific position group doesn’t allow for us to safely play the game. This is a result of a combination of positive tests on Monday and other players still displaying symptoms, as well as having time to safely reacclimate prior to the game. This decision is based on the ability to safely field a two-deep at the position group rather than the total number of players unavailable. We are taking all precautions as our student health and safety remains our first and foremost priority.”