Arkansas State football postpones matchup with Tulsa

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football will have to wait longer to play their home opener.
The Red Wolves announced Wednesday that this week’s matchup with Tulsa is postponed “due to being unable to assemble a two-deep depth chart at one position group that would allow the game to be played safely.” It marks the 2nd straight week that A-State wasn’t able to play from a combination of injury, COVID-19, or contact tracing. George Stoia of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was first to report that the Red Wolves had 15 players unavailable from the two-deep on September 12th. That’s the day that A-State upset Kansas State.
Officials from Arkansas State & Tulsa are working together to find a way to reschedule the game.
Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir said the following in a statement: “We are postponing our game against Tulsa because the amount of unavailable players at one specific position group doesn’t allow for us to safely play the game. This is a result of a combination of positive tests on Monday and other players still displaying symptoms, as well as having time to safely reacclimate prior to the game. This decision is based on the ability to safely field a two-deep at the position group rather than the total number of players unavailable. We are taking all precautions as our student health and safety remains our first and foremost priority.”
Arkansas State will open Sun Belt play October 3rd at Coastal Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00am on ESPN2.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.