Arkansas State junior Hailey Furio named SBC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week

Hailey Furio has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week, announced by the league Wednesday.
The Naperville, ill., native registered two goals and four points in the Red Wolves 6-1 win over ULM Sunday.
To recap, in the 17th minute, Furio collected a perfect through ball, sent down from the left side to the center from Sarah Sodoma. Furio then launched the ball, which zipped through the right side of the goal to put Arkansas State on top, 1-0. Furio completed her campaign with a goal from the right side in the 79th minute, giving A-State a 4-1 advantage.
Arkansas State will return to action Thursday, Sept. 24, when it travels to Louisiana. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m.For the latest on the A-State Women’s Soccer, log onto the team’s page at astateredwolves.com.
