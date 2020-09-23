Arkansas State volleyball matches at UT Arlington postponed because of COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State volleyball has to wait even longer to begin the 2020 season.
UT Arlington announced Wednesday that this weekend’s matches with the Red Wolves are postponed “due to positive COVID-19 tests by Maverick team members.” They were scheduled to be played Friday & Saturday in Arlington. The three matches will be rescheduled for a later date.
A-State will now open the season at First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves will host Little Rock on October 2nd and the 3rd.
2020 Arkansas State Volleyball Schedule
October 2nd 6:00pm: vs. Little Rock
October 3rd 1:00pm: vs. Little Rock
October 9th 11:00am: vs. ULM
October 9th 6:00pm: vs. ULM
October 10th 1:00pm: vs. ULM
October 23rd 11:00am: at Louisiana
October 23rd 6:00pm: at Louisiana
October 24th 1:00pm: at Louisiana
October 30th 6:00pm: at Little Rock
October 31st 1:00pm: at Little Rock
November 6th 11:00am: vs. Texas State
November 6th 6:00pm: vs. Texas State
November 7th 1:00pm: vs. Texas State
TBD: at UT Arlington
TBD: at UT Arlington
TBD: at UT Arlington
November 20th - 22nd: Sun Belt Conference Tournament (Troy, Alabama)
