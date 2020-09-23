Arkansas State volleyball matches at UT Arlington postponed because of COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State volleyball has to wait even longer to begin the 2020 season.

UT Arlington announced Wednesday that this weekend’s matches with the Red Wolves are postponed “due to positive COVID-19 tests by Maverick team members.” They were scheduled to be played Friday & Saturday in Arlington. The three matches will be rescheduled for a later date.

A-State will now open the season at First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves will host Little Rock on October 2nd and the 3rd.

2020 Arkansas State Volleyball Schedule

October 2nd 6:00pm: vs. Little Rock

October 3rd 1:00pm: vs. Little Rock

October 9th 11:00am: vs. ULM

October 9th 6:00pm: vs. ULM

October 10th 1:00pm: vs. ULM

October 23rd 11:00am: at Louisiana

October 23rd 6:00pm: at Louisiana

October 24th 1:00pm: at Louisiana

October 30th 6:00pm: at Little Rock

October 31st 1:00pm: at Little Rock

November 6th 11:00am: vs. Texas State

November 6th 6:00pm: vs. Texas State

November 7th 1:00pm: vs. Texas State

TBD: at UT Arlington

TBD: at UT Arlington

TBD: at UT Arlington

November 20th - 22nd: Sun Belt Conference Tournament (Troy, Alabama)

