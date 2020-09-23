Canceled A-State game puts damper on Homecoming

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The A-State game versus Tulsa has been postponed to a later day, but that game was not only going to be the home opener but also Homecoming.
“It was speculation that this could be the case," A-State student Rashad Kirksey said.
Kirksey is among the 10 students selected to be members of the 2020 Homecoming Court at A-State. He says he is honored to represent students on court, but the news of the canceled game did dampen his day.
“It was quite sad to realize that we weren’t going to have I guess what you can call our first home game," Kirksey said.
But, luckily for them and all students, a few of the Homecoming events will go on like a talent show and who will be crowned King and Queen.
“We know that this year is not a traditional year. We also know that we are even lucky to be one of the ones in the state and across the county to even have a Homecoming. So, it put a damper on it, but it’s still encouraging to know that we get to have this opportunity that others don’t," Kirksey said.
It is an opportunity administration officials say they want students to still have; bringing some normalcy to these unique times.
“I think that’s one reason why the events of homecoming week for our students, particularly those who live on campus, has been very important. In a COVID world, you are looking for things that are regular, routine and traditional, and keeping some of the homecoming traditions alive like announcing the homecoming court helps provide that for our students," Chief Communications Officer Bill Smith said.
Students like Kirksey are sending their thanks and being encouraged with the things they can do.
“We are grateful for that and we do understand that it is a day-to-day battle," Kirksey said.
