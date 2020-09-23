Clicking and voting could mean $25,000 for veterans

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the construction on the Jonesboro Veterans Village continues, a nationwide grant can directly help the project.
The State Farm Neighborhood Assist program works to help 40 nonprofit organizations win $25,000.
In July, 2,000 submissions were made for the winnings. Then, the State Farm Review Committee chose 200 finalists. Of these 200 finalists, three projects came from Arkansas.
Now, with 200 projects to vote on, the top 40 with the most votes will win the $25,000.
“All three Arkansas causes could win. That would be $75,000 for the state,” State Farm Agent Clayton Fletcher said.
Just last month, a groundbreaking held at the Veterans Village showcased the state-of-the-art facility.
Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent on the village but additional funding was requested.
Fletcher said it’s easy to vote and it only takes 30 seconds.
“It’s free money. All we need are folks to get behind it and speak with their thumbs on their phone and vote,” he said.
Voting opens Sept. 23 and ends Oct. 2. The 40 winners will be announced Nov. 4.
To vote for the Veterans Village, click here. Directions are below:
- Scroll to the bottom and click ‘Login to vote’
- Create an account
- Enter an email, password, and your DOB
- Then vote
Fletcher said you can vote every day until voting closes Oct. 2.
