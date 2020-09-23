Craighead County sees 79 new COVID-19 cases, other NEA counties report increases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County led the state Wednesday in new COVID-19 cases, as state officials reported an additional 20 deaths statewide due to the virus.
According to state health officials, Craighead County had 79 new cases reported Wednesday.
The numbers were released late Wednesday afternoon.
Region 8 News has reached out to local officials to find out a reason for the increase.
Overall, the state of Arkansas saw 874 new COVID-19 cases reported, with 75,646 cases reported so far.
State health officials said the number of confirmed deaths also reached 1,080 on Wednesday.
Five of the 20 new deaths Wednesday were in Region 8, with one death each reported in Baxter, Independence, Poinsett, St. Francis and White counties.
As for total cases, several Region 8 counties saw increases Wednesday.
White County had 24 new cases, while Independence County had 16 new cases.
Mississippi County also reported 17 new cases, while Poinsett County had 10 new cases.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
