Football Friday Night (9/25/20)

Friday is Week 5 of FFN. Our Game of the Week is one of the biggest matchups in the Natural State. 3-0 Pocahontas hosts 3-0 Rivercrest in the conference opener. This matchup is key in the 4A-3 title race.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
Football Friday Night - September 25th, 2020
Game of the Week: Rivercrest at Pocahontas
Jonesboro at El Dorado
Nettleton at Batesville
Paragould at Valley View
Forrest City at Greene County Tech
Wynne at Brookland
Trumann at Westside
Hoxie at Harrisburg
Melbourne at Newport
Corning at Osceola
Manila at Piggott
Palestine-Wheatley at Walnut Ridge
West Memphis at Marion
FFN Overtime: Gosnell at Highland
FFN Overtime: Cross County at Earle
