Jonesboro church to feed 900 meals in community

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local church saw the impact the EF-4 tornado left in March. They decided to then put love back into the community any way they could.
Nettleton Baptist Church created the Generosity Jonesboro initiative that works to help the community.
In April, they gave 750 meals to the community.
Now, they want to do it again, but this time more food.
On Thursday, Sept. 24, the church will be set up at Bill’s Supermarket on Johnson and Main.
They plan to pass out 900 meals.
People can pull up in the drive-through setup, request as many box meals as they need, and go.
Student Pastor Chris Ratley said it’s their way to help the community.
“Everybody needs to eat. People are struggling to buy groceries. People are struggling to make ends meet,” he said. “We just want to love on our community. We want people to know the love of Jesus. We want people to know we care about them. We want to be a community church that loves on our community.”
A BBQ sandwich, chips, homemade cookie, and water will be given starting at 4 p.m.
