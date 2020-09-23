Jonesboro police investigate shooting

One injured, police look for suspect

Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Wednesday evening, according to authorities. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 23, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 6:59 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

Jonesboro police said in a Facebook post that officers went to a local hospital after a victim was brought in with a gunshot wound around 5:55 p.m.

Police believe the shooting happened on Labaume Street and authorities are looking for a suspect.

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

