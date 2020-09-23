Jonesboro police investigate shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Wednesday evening, according to authorities.
Jonesboro police said in a Facebook post that officers went to a local hospital after a victim was brought in with a gunshot wound around 5:55 p.m.
Police believe the shooting happened on Labaume Street and authorities are looking for a suspect.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.
