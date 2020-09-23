Man arrested on child porn charge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Walnut Ridge man Wednesday morning on suspicion of child pornography.
Investigators with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Division, along with Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies, arrested 45-year-old David Matthew Smith.
According to a news release from the JPD, an investigator with the department’s High Tech Crimes Unit received a tip that 2 video files depicting child exploitation were uploaded to the web from an account registered to Smith.
After obtaining a bench warrant from a judge, officers arrested him on suspicion of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child.
Smith is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting his first appearance in district court.
