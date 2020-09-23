Man arrested on child porn charge

By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 23, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 1:20 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Walnut Ridge man Wednesday morning on suspicion of child pornography.

Investigators with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Division, along with Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies, arrested 45-year-old David Matthew Smith.

According to a news release from the JPD, an investigator with the department’s High Tech Crimes Unit received a tip that 2 video files depicting child exploitation were uploaded to the web from an account registered to Smith.

After obtaining a bench warrant from a judge, officers arrested him on suspicion of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child.

Smith is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting his first appearance in district court.

