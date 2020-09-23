Man finds 9-carat diamond during Labor Day trip to Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a Labor Day trip to the Crater of Diamonds State Park that a Central Arkansas man will never forget after he found a 9-carat diamond in the dirt.
According to a media release from Arkansas State Parks, Kevin Kinard of Maumelle found the second-largest diamond in the park’s history.
Kinard had visited the park several times, first on a field trip in second grade.
He said the visit on Labor Day was special.
“I almost didn’t have them check my finds, because I didn’t think I had found anything. My friend had hers checked, though, so I went ahead and had them check mine, too,” Kinard said.
The park opened in 1972 and the diamond was second only to a 16.37-carat diamond found in 1975, officials said.
