Piggott football coach ‘reassigned’

The job duties of Michael Harrell have been reassigned. He will be performing teaching duties as assigned. He will not be coaching, attending games or practices, or playing any role in football or other sports and will not be carrying out duties as athletic director. The remaining coaching staff will perform all coaching duties, and administrators will absorb or assign athletic director duties as needed. Piggott School District is exceptionally proud of its dedicated and talented student athletes who are enduring these extraordinary times. All the Piggott students and athletes remain the district’s first concern.

Piggott School District