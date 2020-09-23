Piggott football coach ‘reassigned’

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - After years on the sidelines, coaching the Piggott High School football team, Coach Michael Harrell has been reassigned.
Donn Mixon, a Jonesboro attorney representing the district, announced the staffing change in an email Wednesday to Region 8 News.
The email stated that instead of coaching, Harrell would be “performing teaching duties as assigned.”
He will no longer coach, attend games or practices, and will not carry out any duties as athletic director.
According to the statement, the remaining coaching staff will “perform all coaching duties, and administrators will absorb or assign athletic director duties as assigned.”
School administrators did not provide a reason for the reassignment.
“Piggott School District is exceptionally proud of its dedicated and talented student athletes who are enduring these extraordinary times,” the statement concluded. “All the Piggott students and athletes remain the district’s first concern.”
The announcement comes nearly two weeks after the district said Harrell would not be coaching the Mohawks in their Sept. 11 game against Highland.
At that time, administrators would only say it was a “personnel matter.”
