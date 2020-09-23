Report: Poll shows broad-based support for highway tax plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A half-cent sales tax proposal dealing with roads that will be on the Nov. 2020 election ballot has nearly 70 percent support in a new poll, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, Hutchinson spoke Wednesday to the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation.
The poll showed 69 percent support for the proposal in the poll, which had a margin of error of + or - 3.5%.
Hutchinson told the group that the proposal had support from 69% of Republicans, 72% of Democrats and 68% of Independents, according to Talk Business & Politics.
The proposal also had 81% support in the Jonesboro media market, Hutchinson said.
The proposal, known as Issue 1, would seek to make a temporary half-cent sales tax, that funds the Connecting Arkansas Program, a permanent one.
Under the proposal, the tax would fund over $200 million a year for state highways and another $44 million each for cities and counties, Talk Business & Politics reported.
The temporary tax, which was approved by voters in 2012, is set to expire in 2023.
The election is Nov. 3.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.