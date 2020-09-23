Rhodes College grad is potential Supreme Court nominee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett is making headlines as a potential nominee to replace late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Barrett, a former Professor at Notre Dame and a graduate of Rhodes College in Memphis, was on the shortlist the last time a Supreme Court became vacant in 2018 -- the last time there was a vacancy on the bench.
Former Rhodes English Professor Jennifer Brady taught Barrett and wrote several letters of recommendation for her.
She says Barrett was one of her finest students.
“I am surprised actually that she has made it up to this point, but not at all surprised that she would be qualified for it,” Brady said.
Brady described Barrett as a conscientious student and a great writer who could easily break down extremely difficult text.
“She is highly intelligent, an honest person, she’s gracious. I think she would be a fantastic colleague which is what is being suggested,” Brady added.
Rhodes College President Marjorie Hass sent a message to Alumni earlier this week.
She says while remarkable that a Rhodes graduate appears at the top of the list of potential Supreme Court nominees -- there is a proud history of Rhodes connections to the Supreme Court.
If nominated and confirmed, Barrett, a wife and mother of seven, would be the second Rhodes College graduate to sit on the nation’s highest court after Justice Abe Fortas in the 1960s.
Hass also wrote that she has received many passionate emails from students and alumni given the highly politicized nature of this moment and nomination.
She encouraged everyone to speak, vote and act with conscience, wisdom, and passion for justice no matter their differing points of view.
Barrett’s former professor Jennifer Brady says she’s on the opposite end of the political spectrum as Barrett, but believes she is more than qualified to do a great job if nominated and confirmed.
“My commendation of her which is absolutely sincere comes from someone who is really on the other end of the political spectrum from what she is but she strikes me as someone who is honorable who is utterly decent as a human being in her work ethic and who I think would do a fine job.”
President Trump is expected to announce his nominee pick at the end of the week.
WMC Political Analyst Mike Nelson says he believes Barrett has a pretty good chance as someone who has already gone through the vetting process.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.