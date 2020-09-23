Sept. 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Sept. 23. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A slow, soaking rain continues today as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta moves through the Deep South.
Scattered showers should leave much of Region 8 with another quarter to half-inch of rain in the next 24 hours.
Temperatures won’t warm much due to the cloudiness; afternoon highs will be held in the mid 60s today and mid 70s tomorrow.
News Headlines
Three candidates vying for the Jonesboro mayor’s seat met face-to-face Tuesday night in a debate where they touted their experience and promises.
A month into the new school year, not only are students and parents coping with the new learning style but so are teachers.
Investigators have identified an 80-year-old man found dead inside a burned-out truck.
