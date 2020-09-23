Silver Alert issued for Gosnell man

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Gosnell man who has been missing since earlier on Wednesday, according to Arkansas State Police.
Authorities are searching for Gerald Lloyd, 77.
Lloyd is a white male, 6′1″ and weighs 160 pounds with gray balding hair.
He also has brown eyes and a light complexion.
He was last seen in the 2200 block of North County Road 535 near Cole Ridge Baptist Church and was wearing blue jeans, blue shirt, tennis shoes and a camouflage hat.
He was also driving a tan 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck with an Arkansas license plate of 408XOC.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Gosnell police at 870-532-8545 or their local police.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.