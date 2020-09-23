Substation damage knocks out power to thousands

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents of Lawrence County woke Wednesday morning to a massive power outage.
Entergy Arkansas reported just after 5 a.m. that more than 2,400 people in the towns of Hoxie and Walnut Ridge were without electricity.
The City of Walnut Ridge announced on social media that “damage at the Entergy substation” was the cause of the outage.
As of 5:45 a.m., crews were working to restore power but did not say when the repairs would be completed.
