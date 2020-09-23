Walnut Ridge still recovering two months after downtown fire

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - On July 23, a fire led to the demolition of a building in the downtown district of Walnut Ridge.
The building was once home to the Walnut Ridge Housing Authority. Now, the city continues to pick up the pieces two months ago.
On that day, fire, street, and sheriff’s departments, along with many others, were on the scene helping to put out the fire.
After many hours, the fire was contained. In fact, 400,000 gallons of water was used to put the fire out.
Ultimately, the building was demolished, but the majority of damage was just limited to that one building.
The Lawrence County Library, located just behind the demolished building, did receive some smoke damage, but was back up and running a week after the fire.
The Housing Authority will move to a permanent location, just off Main Street in early October. Since the fire, they have been operating out of their temporary home at Larkspur Gardens Community Center.
Mayor Charles Snapp says he is proud of the community for coming together to help not just on the day of the fire, but for the weeks and months after.
“When you see the whole community come together to support the firemen, the police, the street departments, the housing authority, there’s no way around it," Mayor Snapp said. "It’s a humbling moment if you’re a mayor to see your community respond in the way they did.”
As for the status of the downtown building, Mayor Snapp says he has been in contact with the property owner. Since the building is privately-owned, it is up to the owners for cleanup.
While there isn’t a clear timeline as to when the cleanup will begin, Snapp says the proper steps have been taken, including getting the debris tested for asbestos and getting approved for a memorandum of understanding to clean the rubble.
