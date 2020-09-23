Woman arrested in rape of child, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County woman faces an Oct. 27 court date after Jonesboro police arrested her on suspicion of raping a child.
Anna Makayla Brewington, 21, of Paragould was arrested Sept. 22 on suspicion of rape.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police got a call Aug. 6 from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Unit about the case.
The juvenile told police that the incident happened in the fall of 2019, when Brewington picked him up to take him to a family member’s house.
“The juvenile stated that (family member) was not at home so Brewington took him to McDonald’s on Red Wolf and got him something to eat,” the affidavit noted.
After they left McDonald’s, Brewington drove to the parking lot at the Mall of Turtle Creek, where the incident happened, the affidavit noted.
A $100,000 bond was set for Brewington Wednesday during a probable cause hearing.
A judge also issued a no-contact order between Brewington and the victim in the case.
