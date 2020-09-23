WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Road Warrior Animal dies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The last surviving half of one of professional wrestling’s best tag teams has died.
World Wrestling Entertainment tweeted just before 8 a.m. Wednesday that Joe Laurinaitis, better known to fans as “Road Warrior Animal,” had died at the age of 60.
Laurinaitis and his partner, Hawk, formed what WWE called one of “the most successful, popular, and feared tandem of all time: The Road Warriors.”
The family confirmed on Twitter his passing and said they would release a statement later Wednesday.
Condolences from across the wrestling universe poured in on social media following the announcement of his death.
His tag team partner, Michael Hegstrand (aka Hawk) died in October 2003 at the age of 46.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.