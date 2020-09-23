Wynne Friends of Animals Rescue, 1 year after no funds from city

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Last year, Wynne City Hall announced they would no longer fund the Wynne Friends of Animals Rescue. This left shelter leaders frustrated and scrambling to find money.
On September 23, 2019, the Wynne mayor and city council held a special meeting and decided to no longer fund the Wynne Animal Rescue.
After the city’s announcement, the shelter didn’t know how they were going to pay their bills or staff. The city gave the shelter around $75,000 a year. Even with that money, the shelter struggled to stay open.
They have been able to keep the shelter running with revenue from their veterinary clinic. Though they are a low-cost clinic, every amount of money they get helps. The money goes straight back to the shelter.
Donations from community members and past adopters were also a huge help. They received several donations from community members through Facebook and from past adopters.
Office Manager and Vet Tech Kalyen England said it was a huge blow to her family. They have been part of the shelter for years.
“It was really stressful because we didn’t know how we were going to pay everybody, keep up with all the dogs over there. We did have over 110 dogs at the time, which is very expensive to keep up with. I was just really sad because I kinda grew up in the shelter. My sister has always worked here, so it just really kinda sad because my family has done a lot, all of our families have done a lot for the shelter,” said England.
Other rescues stepped up to foster over 110 animals last year. They are now down to 14 dogs. Right now, they are unable to take in any more pets.
With the pandemic, things have been slower at the clinic, so they are relying on your donations.
To find out more information on how to adopt a pet or make a donation, click here. You can always drop-off food, toys, and beds to 1877 Big Dog Rd, Wynne, AR 72396.
