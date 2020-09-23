Youth leadership program at Hillcrest holding bag drive to benefit local shelter

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Ralph Joseph Youth Leadership Program is in its 25th year in Lawrence County.
The program consists of four high school juniors from each of the school districts in Lawrence County. In the program, students take classes to build communication, team-building, and leadership skills.
Each year, the students from each school organize a project to give back to the community, and now they need your help.
The students at Hillcrest High School chose the children’s shelter in Walnut Ridge.
“We know that children in the children’s shelter, sometimes they’re in different needs of things," Brylee Doyle, one of the members of the program at Hillcrest, said. "Sometimes, they have to carry their things out in plastic bags.”
“We thought that was just a really good way to give back to them and help those and make them just feel a little bit more at home," Kortni Doyle, another member of the program, added.
The program at Hillcrest will be holding a bag drive from now until Oct. 10. They are asking for suitcases and tote bags, but they are also accepting backpacks, blankets, toiletries, and money donations.
Donations can be dropped off at the Strawberry Community Center.
“It’s a very rewarding experience,” Jacki Whisnant, Co-Coordinator of the Ralph Joseph Youth Leadership Program, said. “To see [the students] feel such a sense of pride and accomplishment and to know those of us who are involved with the program as adult leaders, the effort that we put forth to help these youth, it’s just rewarding [and] it’s our way of giving back to the community.”
