A-State receives $1.5M grant to retain students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University announced Thursday it had received a $1.5 million federal grant to fund student retention and completion initiatives.
The U.S. Department of Education grant, which will be paid out over 5 years, will fund A-State’s Student Support Services (SSS) program.
The program, according to a news release, “promotes retention and academic success for students who qualify as first-generation, low-income, or disabled.”
SSS provides tutoring, advising, career coaching, mentoring, workshops, supplemental advocacy, and graduate school preparation.
“A-State’s SSS program has a long history of helping students reach their academic goals in a timely manner,” Dr. Jill Simons, associate vice chancellor for academic services and dean of University College, was quoted as saying. “The renewal of this grant allows deserving students additional support so more first-generation students can graduate from college.”
Jerrod Lockhart, director of the SSS program, said his office was excited to receive the funding.
“The services we provide are very valuable to students and adds to our institution’s theme of ‘Every Red Wolf Counts.’”
