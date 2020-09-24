Arkansas reports more than 1K new confirmed COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has reported 17 more deaths from the illness caused by the coronavirus as the state saw one of its biggest one-day increases in new confirmed cases.
The Department of Health on Thursday said 1,246 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That includes both confirmed and probable cases.
The state reported its confirmed cases rose by 1,030 to 76,676. The state also reported an additional 56 new probable cases.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the latest numbers should serve as a caution for everyone engaging in work, school or recreation.
