Arkansas State women’s soccer beats Louisiana to move atop SBC standings

Sarah Sodoma made history as she scored the lone goal to lead the Arkansas State women’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over Louisiana Thursday night at Cajun Field.
The 3-0 start by A-State is the best start to a season since the 2017 campaign. Following the match, the Ragin' Cajuns fell to 2-3 on the year.
In the 27th minute, Sodoma collected an assist from Hailey Cloud and Hannah Maupin, then turned and took a powerful shot to find the back of the net. The score marked the 24th goal of Sodoma’s career, which places her No. 1 in career goals scored.
The Manchester, Mo., native led the Red Wolves offensive effort by taking four shots on the night as she placed two on target. Maupin registered two shots on the match while Hailey Furio, Olivia Smith, and Haley Husted each took one.
A-State outshot the Ragin' Cajuns 9-2 as four shots landed on target for the Red Wolves. The squad took nine corners in the match.
Megan McClure earned her second shutout on the year.
Arkansas State will return to action Sunday, Sept. 27, when it returns home to host Texas State. The match is scheduled for 1 p.m.
