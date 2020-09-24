City of West Memphis, WMFD celebrate grand opening of new fire station

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The City of West Memphis and the West Memphis Fire Department celebrated the grand opening of a new fire station on Thursday.
The Dennis Brewer Fire Station No. 3 features a police substation and is located at E. Broadway & Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
This is the first municipal building to be built in West Memphis since 1974.
This fire station and police substation is named after the late Fire Chief Dennis Brewer who died back in May.
Senator Keith Ingram said this new building is a testimony to his service to the city.
“Think about the leadership that has occurred in the city with fire, police. We have to continue to groom these leaders and move them forward and is what Dennis did,” said Sen. Ingram.
This is the first part of an $11 million capital investment project for the city.
A new courthouse is being built and another fire station is being built at the corner of Broadway and College Boulevard.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.