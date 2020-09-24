Coming up on the ballot: sales tax wording for Greene County Jail

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Greene County voters in November will see an item on their ballot regarding a change to a current sales tax.
The 3/8 cent sales tax began in 2011 to help with the operations and maintenance of Greene County jail.
Sheriff Steve Franks wants to spread the money further by not only keeping the jail up and running but also help with any law enforcement expenses.
The sheriff gave examples of vehicle maintenance and raises to benefit the department. He added the list would be endless as to how the money would help the sheriff’s department.
If this change passes, the quorum court has the final say-so on how the money is used.
“The quorum court will still have control for what this money’s good for. I turn in a budget every year. It’s just going to help free up a lot more money for the whole county,” he said.
Regardless of whether the voters pass the change, the tax is permanent and will not go away after November.
