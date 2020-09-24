Feleipe Franks reflects before Razorback debut

“Competitors are usually built for the moment. And when their name is called upon, it’s time to go out there and perform. It’s not time to think about anything else but executing what you’re asked to do. I’m anxious, I can say that cause it’s been a little while since I’ve been on the field against live competition. But at the same time, I’m ready. I’m confident in not only me but everybody on our team. Defense, offense, special teams, all phases of the game. I’m excited to get out there and play.”