Feleipe Franks reflects before Razorback debut

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas continues to prepare to face #4 Georgia.
Saturday marks the 4th straight season opener that the Razorbacks will have a different starting quarterback. Austin Allen suited up in 2017, Cole Kelley played in 2018 while Ben Hicks started last year.
There’s no question in 2020 who QB1 is. Feleipe Franks is a Florida graduate transfer, he reflected Tuesday before his Hog debut.
“Competitors are usually built for the moment. And when their name is called upon, it’s time to go out there and perform. It’s not time to think about anything else but executing what you’re asked to do. I’m anxious, I can say that cause it’s been a little while since I’ve been on the field against live competition. But at the same time, I’m ready. I’m confident in not only me but everybody on our team. Defense, offense, special teams, all phases of the game. I’m excited to get out there and play.”
He’s got plenty of experience playing against the Bulldogs. Franks was 13 of 21 passing in 2018 with 2 total touchdowns, but Florida fell in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.
Arkansas faces #4 Georgia Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:00pm on the SEC Network.
