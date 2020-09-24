Gov. Parson activates Mo. National Guard as ‘precautionary measure’ in response to civil unrest across the country

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order on Thursday, September 24 that activates the National Guard as a precautionary measure.
He said this was in response to civil unrest across the country.
The National Guard, as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol, stands by to help local law enforcement if necessary.
“We are saddened by recent acts of violence that have occurred in some cities across the state,” Governor Parson said. “We fully support the right of citizens to peacefully protest and are committed to protecting that right. At this time, we are taking a proactive approach in the event that assistance is needed to support local law enforcement in protecting Missouri and its people.”
Executive Order 20-17 declares that a state of emergency exists in Missouri due to civil unrest and calls on the Adjutant General, or his designee, to “forthwith call and order into active service such portions of the National Guard as he deems necessary to aid executive officials of Missouri to protect life and property."
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.