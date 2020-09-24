Local Jonesboro church feeds community

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nettleton Baptist Church hosted a community feeding Thursday outside Bill’s Cost Plus Market on Johnson Avenue.
The feeding was done through their initiative called “Generosity Jonesboro”, which was started after the March 28 tornado.
People had the option to stand in line for their plates or sit in their vehicles in a make-shift drive thru.
The large turnout had cars backed out from every entrance of the grocery store.
Nettleton Baptist Student Pastor Chris Ratley says that he thought it was important that the people of Jonesboro know that they are loved during these uncertain times.
“Love covers all things. I think if we just let people know that we love them, the Lord loves them, that Jesus loves them, and we can be a part of that, that’s what we want to do. And people just need to know that they matter and that the world that we live in today, that’s what people need to see,” said Ratley.
Approximately 10 to 15 volunteers were present.
Their goal was to feed 900 people.
