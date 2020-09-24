NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just weeks after the start of a new school year, several Northeast Arkansas school districts have begun reporting positive COVID-19 cases among their students and faculty.
As of Thursday, Sept. 24, the following districts are reporting at least 5 active cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health or have otherwise communicated COVID cases on their campuses:
- Mountain Home School District: As of Sept. 24, ADH reports 10 active cases, with 7 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 20 cumulative student cases.
- Piggott School District: Went virtual on Tuesday, Sept. 15 through Friday, Sept. 18, and returned to face-to-face instruction on Sept. 21. ADH reports 8 active cases, with 9 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 10 cumulative student cases. On Sept. 24, ADH no longer reporting at least 5 active cases.
- Buffalo Island School District: Announced Monday, Sept. 21, that the district would transition to virtual until Monday, Sept. 28. School officials said Thursday that grades 7-12 will remain virtual, while grades K-6 will be open for onsite instruction. Officials also said Pre-K will remain open.
- Brookland School District: As of Sept. 21 & 24, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Jonesboro Public Schools » : Reported on Sept. 1, that one positive case resulted in eight employees being sent home and quarantined for 14 days. The school, nor the employee’s position was released. As of Sept. 24, ADH reports 20 active cases with 15 cumulative (faculty/staff) and 45 cumulative student cases.
- Reported on Tuesday, Sept. 22, that Douglas MacArthur Junior High would pivot to remote learning from Wednesday to Friday, Sept. 23-25, “due to the large number of students currently absent from school due to required quarantines.”
- Nettleton School District: As of Sept. 24, ADH reports 9 active cases, 9 cumulative (faculty/staff) and 32 cumulative student cases.
- Valley View School District: As of Sept. 21, ADH reports 6 active cases, 26 cumulative (faculty/staff/students). On Sept. 24, ADH no longer reporting at least 5 active cases.
- Wynne School District: As of Sept. 24, ADH reports 6 active cases, with 10 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 32 cumulative student cases.
- Greene County Tech School District: As of Sept. 24, ADH reports 7 active cases, with 15 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 15 cumulative student cases.
- Paragould School District: As of Sept. 21, ADH reports 10 active cases, 21 cumulative (faculty/staff/students). On Sept. 24, ADH no longer reporting at least 5 active cases.
- Batesville School District: As of Sept. 24, ADH reports 9 active cases, with 27 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 33 cumulative student cases.
- Cedar Ridge School District »: As of Wednesday, Sept. 9, an elementary student has tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, the district reported five individuals on the elementary school campus tested positive and “several high school faculty have been identified as probable close contacts with COVID-positive individual(s)”. Both schools have switched to virtual learning. On Sept. 24, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Southside School District: As of Sept. 21, ADH reports 6 active cases, 13 cumulative (faculty/staff/students). On Sept. 24, ADH no longer reporting at least 5 active cases.
- Jackson County School District »: As of Wednesday, Sept. 9, Tuckerman High School is pivoting to Blended Learning starting Sept. 10 and continuing through Sept. 18. The Tuckerman High School will be closed to students at this time, with plans to return onsite on Sept. 21. Tuckerman Elementary School, Tuckerman Preschool, Swifton Middle School, and Swifton Preschool will remain open and school will continue as usual with onsite instruction, officials said. School officials noted that while they had a low percentage of students at the High School who tested positive, they were involved in large group activities that required several students to quarantine for the next 14 days. ADH reports 8 active cases, with 8 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 10 cumulative student cases.
- Newport School District: On Sept. 21 & 24, ADH no longer reporting at least 5 active cases.
- Hoxie School District »: As of Wednesday, Sept. 9, Hoxie School District currently has five positive COVID-19 cases in their schools, four in high school and one in elementary. Superintendent Kelly Gilliam says the school was deeply sanitized. School officials announced Sept. 16 that they will be using a Blended Learning Day Sept. 18 on campus.
- Lawrence County School District »: Walnut Ridge High School, as of Wednesday, Sept. 9, has had confirmed cases of COVID-19. The senior high football game against East Poinsett County scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11, was canceled after two players tested positive. The superintendent said Wednesday 14 students were in quarantine as a precaution. As of Sept. 24, ADH reported 10 active cases with 5 cumulative cases (faculty/staff), 20 cumulative student cases.
- Sloan Hendrix High School » reported their first positive COVID case on Monday, Sept. 14.
- Armorel School District » : Administrators announced Monday, Sept. 21, an elementary school staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. District leaders stated they would contact the parents of students who had possibly been exposed.
- Blytheville School District » : On Sept. 18, administrators announced two Kindergarten classes would be quarantined after a student tested positive for COVID-19. Individuals were in probable close contact with the student have been notified.
- Gosnell School District: As of Sept. 24, ADH reports 5 active cases, 16 cumulative faculty/staff/student cases.
- Manila School District » : Switched to virtual learning on Sept. 14 after 99 staff and students were quarantined. As of Sept. 21, ADH reports 9 active cases, 15 cumulative faculty/staff/student cases. On Sept. 24, ADH no longer reporting at least 5 active cases.
- Osceola School District: As of Sept. 24, ADH reports 6 active cases, with 7 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 12 cumulative student cases.
- Harrisburg School District » : Four students have tested positive for COVID-19. Four teachers were in “probable close contact" and are in quarantine. As of Tuesday, Sept. 8, 56 students are quarantined due to exposure to the coronavirus. As of Sept. 21, ADH reports 5 active cases, 14 cumulative faculty/staff/student cases.
- Trumann School District » : On Sept. 8, one Trumann High School student and two Trumann Middle School students tested positive for COVID-19.
- Pocahontas School District » : As of Sept. 24, ADH reports 7 active cases, 15 cumulative faculty/staff/student cases. School officials also reported that MD Williams Intermediate School will be pivoting to Virtual Learning starting Sept. 18 as a precaution due to recent developments involving teachers and staff members with COVID-19 and the possibility of student contacts at the school. MD Williams Intermediate School returned to in-person instruction on Sept. 21.
- Forrest City School District: As of Sept. 24, ADH reports 6 active cases, with 8 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 27 cumulative student cases.
- Searcy School District: As of Sept. 24, ADH reports 5 active cases, 19 cumulative faculty/staff/student cases.
- West Memphis School District: As of Sept 24, 5 active cases, with 6 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 34 cumulative student cases.
To help parents ensure their child’s safety, the Arkansas Department of Health provides a report each Monday and Thursday on educational institutions in the state with five or more cases reported.
The ADH report not only includes public school districts, but also colleges and universities around the state.
