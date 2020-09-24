NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/24/20)

Hoxie volleyball beats Piggott, Lady Mustangs start season 8-0
By Chris Hudgison | September 24, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 11:05 PM

Hoxie remains one of 12 undefeated teams in Arkansas. The Lady Mustangs beat Piggott to move to 8-0 overall, 6-0 in 3A Northeast play.

Jonesboro extended their winning streak to 53 matches. The Lady Hurricane swept West Memphis in straight sets (25-16, 25-21, 25-11). JHS is 10-0 in 2020, 8-0 in the 5A East.

Valley View is also perfect this season. The Lady Blazers beat Highland to move to 11-0 overall, 10-0 in 4A Northeast.

Hoxie 3, Piggott 0

Jonesboro 3, West Memphis 0

Marion 3, Greene County Tech 0

Valley View 3, Highland 0

Brookland 3, Pocahontas 0

Trumann 3, Blytheville 0

