Hoxie remains one of 12 undefeated teams in Arkansas. The Lady Mustangs beat Piggott to move to 8-0 overall, 6-0 in 3A Northeast play.
Jonesboro extended their winning streak to 53 matches. The Lady Hurricane swept West Memphis in straight sets (25-16, 25-21, 25-11). JHS is 10-0 in 2020, 8-0 in the 5A East.
Valley View is also perfect this season. The Lady Blazers beat Highland to move to 11-0 overall, 10-0 in 4A Northeast.
NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/24/20)
Hoxie 3, Piggott 0
Jonesboro 3, West Memphis 0
Marion 3, Greene County Tech 0
Valley View 3, Highland 0
Brookland 3, Pocahontas 0
Trumann 3, Blytheville 0
