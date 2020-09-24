1,580 new cases of COVID-19 in Mo.

Cases of COVID-19 in Missouri on Wednesday, September 23. (Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services)
By Amber Ruch | September 23, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 6:32 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,580 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, September 23.

The health department reported a total of 116,946 cases, including 1,947 deaths and 989 hospitalizations.

The seven-day percent positive of PCR tested individuals on Wednesday is 11.4 percent.

Currently, 1,244,563 tests for the virus have been performed in Missouri and 73,234 tests for COVID-19 antibodies.

