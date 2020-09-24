Police searching for hot tub hopping suspect

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Police say someone not only broke into a home and stole a hammock, but they also took a dip in the owner’s hot tub.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release, Kennett police were called to a home in the 1200-block of Elm Street regarding property damage.
When the officer arrived, he learned that someone had cut a hole in the back-porch screen to enter the property then used the hot tub.
After a whirl in the whirlpool, the unknown suspect then stole a hammock.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.
