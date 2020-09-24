Ruling in death of Breonna Taylor sparks protests in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People gathered in Memphis Wednesday night in response to the decision regarding the death of Breonna Taylor. Protesters took to the streets of downtown to express their frustration about the ruling in Louisville.
A handful of protesters walked down Beale Street chanting and carrying signs to make their voices heard. There are also flyers being sent out about more protests planned for Thursday. One is set to start at noon at 201 Poplar.
A Memphis attorney voiced his opinion on the fact that no charges were filed in the case. Walter Bailey has years of knowledge when it comes to trying police officers, including the landmark Tennessee vs Gardner case, which barred officers from using deadly force on a fleeing suspect.
Bailey says the Breonna Taylor case is a tough call to make because it depends on how officers perceived the situation. But he added that the officers should have done more surveillance to see who was in the home.
“At that point, it seems to me, that’s where I assess blame on the officers,” said Bailey. “You don’t know whether there’s innocent people in there and yet you just start firing, Now that’s where I think the culpability of the police officers are.”
Tennessee State Senator Raumesh Akbari vowed on Twitter Wednesday to bring forth legislation to do the same in Tennessee.
It’s worth noting that the Memphis Police Department has already banned “no-knock” warrants.
