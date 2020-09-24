Sept. 24: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, Sept. 24. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We continue to feel the effects of Beta early today.
A few lingering showers may develop through mid-morning, followed by slowly clearing skies later this afternoon.
Conditions will be favorable for dense fog overnight into the Friday morning drive.
In terms of temperature, a warming trend begins today with highs climbing to near 70.
News Headlines
A-State’s Homecoming is on hold after the university canceled the season’s home-opener.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, Craighead County leads the state in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Jonesboro police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one person injured.
A Jonesboro man died Wednesday night in a one-car crash on Woodsprings Road.
