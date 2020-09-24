Sept. 24: What you need to know

Bryan's Thursday forecast, Sept. 24
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 24, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 5:34 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, Sept. 24. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We continue to feel the effects of Beta early today.

A few lingering showers may develop through mid-morning, followed by slowly clearing skies later this afternoon.

Conditions will be favorable for dense fog overnight into the Friday morning drive.

In terms of temperature, a warming trend begins today with highs climbing to near 70.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

Cancelled A-State game puts damper on Homecoming

A-State’s Homecoming is on hold after the university canceled the season’s home-opener.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, Craighead County leads the state in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Jonesboro police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one person injured.

A Jonesboro man died Wednesday night in a one-car crash on Woodsprings Road.

Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.

