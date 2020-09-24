St. Bernards ‘Butterfly Release’ event altered this year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The annual butterfly release, held by St. Bernards Healthcare, will look a bit different this year due to COVID-19.
The event typically sees around 700 butterflies released in remembrance of lost loved ones. Families and friends usually gather the butterflies and release them all in one location, but this year that won’t be the case.
When the event happens, it will instead be live-streamed on St. Bernards' Facebook page.
Butterflies can still be bought and picked up on the day of the event, Fri., Oct. 18, but people are encouraged to release them at the place of their choosing.
St. Bernards Foundation President Kila Owens says while this year will look different, the mission remains the same.
“COVID has changed a lot, but we still have patients here, we still are providing Christ-like healing to residents across the community so that hasn’t changed; the mission remains," Owens said. "We are still hosting the butterfly release, it just looks a little different.”
Owens says the foundation wanted to continue the event however they could, but as safely as possible. Another reason for keeping the event was to benefit the Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House at St. Bernards.
All proceeds from the event support the hospice house residents and their families.
Butterflies are being sold for $15 each and can be purchased online on St. Bernards' website. For those interested in participating, the deadline to buy is Fri., Oct. 9.
