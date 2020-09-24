Student arrested after taking weapon to school

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - A student accused of taking a gun to school told administrators he was just “holding the weapon for a family member.”
On Wednesday, Sept. 23, a student informed a Gosnell School District employee that a junior high student had a gun weapon campus, according to Gosnell School Superintendent Bonard Mace.
The employee then notified administrators and the School Resource Officer.
“Within minutes the student was located, questioned, and searched," Mace stated. "A weapon was found.”
During questioning, the student reportedly said he was “not bullied or trying to threaten anyone.”
Instead, according to Mace, the boy was “holding the weapon for a family member.”
Gosnell police came to the school and arrested the student.
Mace told Region 8 News he was “not at liberty to discuss any disciplinary action taken toward the student.”
