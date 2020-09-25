ARCA Menard racing series championship in Memphis this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Auto racing returns to the Bluff City this weekend! The ARCA Menards Series hits the track at Memphis International Raceway Saturday.
The Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 is a 150-mile race or 200 laps on the 3/4 mile oval here. NASCAR recently bought the Automobile Racing Club of America Series and is using it as a proving ground for trying new ideas to advance stock car racing on technical and cost-saving levels.
These 700 horsepower machines are capable of speeds up to 180 miles per hour.
Saturday’s race is the finale of the Sioux Chief Showdown, a 10-race championship slate of all the best riders in the ARCA Menards Series. Driver Drew Dollar currently sits in 4th place. He got his first win of the season in June and, is looking for a strong finish here in Memphis.
“It’s a really good tempo track,” said Dollar. “It’s super smooth around there not push the car too much and it was really easy on the tires last year because we were saving a lot. This year we have a little bit more tires so I expect for the racing to be a little bit more aggressive and go after it early on so that’ll put on a good show.”
Tickets are available.
The Shelby County Health Department is allowing a limited number of fans at the track.
The green flag drops at 5 p.m. Saturday at Memphis International Raceway.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.