Arkansas official says vandals targeted him over dicamba

POPLAR GROVE, Ark. - The head of an Arkansas agency that has placed restrictions on the use of dicamba believes his farming operations were targeted by vandals because of his stance on the herbicide.
Terry Fuller has been a Plant Board member for seven years and was recently elected chairman.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that he says his eastern Arkansas farm has been vandalized three times this summer, resulting in more than $80,000 in damage.
The Plant Board has put various restrictions on dicamba. And Fuller has been a vocal opponent of late-season widespread use of the herbicide.
