Car crashes into Jonesboro home
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 25, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 10:28 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A young driver experienced something many others have not: they drove into a house.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Friday in the 900-block of Perry Street off North Patrick, according to E-911 Director Jeff Presley.

Despite initial reports of injuries, a police officer told Region 8 News’s Miranda Reynolds that no one was hurt.

Officers said a juvenile was behind the wheel when the car crashed into the side of the home.

Region 8 News will update this story as details emerge.

