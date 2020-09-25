Family of missing Pemiscot Co. man still searching for answers

BRAGGADOCIO, Mo. (KAIT) - After 116 days, Marc Fullerton’s family has not had any progress on finding their loved one.
As you may recall, Fullerton was last seen on June 2 leaving his girlfriend’s residence in Braggadocio, Missouri.
According to a report from Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, the victim left walking out with black shorts, leaving his truck, keys, phone, wallet, false teeth, and shoes.
The family does not agree with the story that has been told by Fullerton’s girlfriend.
Cue, a national search and rescue organization, will be in Braggadocio on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 to conduct an official search for Fullerton.
The family hopes that they will find Fullerton, find answers, and restore their peace.
“Just help us bring our boy home, so we as a family can get to that next step and then start stepping forward,” said Jennifer Lewis Mott, Marc’s aunt.
The family will be accepting donations to feed those on the search and rescue team and also to donate to the organization.
If you know anything about Marc Fullerton’s whereabouts, you are encouraged contact the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office or message Jennifer Lewis Mott on Facebook.
